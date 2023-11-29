(WIVT/WBGH) – As NewsChannel 34 searches for next year’s Remarkable Woman winner, we’re catching up with this year’s winner about her experience.

Nancy Barno Reynolds was chosen out of four local finalists to represent the Binghamton market among more than 100 Remarkable Women nationwide.

Since bestowing the honor on her in March, Reynolds has retired as the Executive Director of the Broome County Arts Council and is contemplating where to direct her talents next.

Back in April, our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, flew Reynolds and the rest of the market winners to Los Angeles for a two-day celebration.

In addition to sightseeing, fabulous meals, meeting celebrities and plenty of swag, Reynolds says the highlight was meeting all of her fellow honorees.

“Every time you’re getting up and sitting down next to somebody, you’re meeting somebody new. For all of us, I’d have to say, and I’m speaking for 112 women, that was so nice. We really got to know so many people quickly. It was like speed dating almost. It was great,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the women have stayed in touch through a private Facebook page and she has close relationships with several of them.

She says the experience gave her a better appreciation of the amount of hard work she’s put into her accomplishments.

And she thanks Nexstar for celebrating women.