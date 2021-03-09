Remarkable Women 2021

It’s no secret that Greater Binghamton is filled with Remarkable Women – from our doctors, nurses, teachers and other front line, essential workers to our sisters, wives, daughters.

NewsChannel 34 set off on a mission to find the remarkable women in our area.

We received multiple submissions about so many incredible women, it was extremely hard to get it down to our 4 finalists.

Each week in the month of March, we’ll be sharing a new Remarkable Woman profile.

Stay tuned for the end of the month, when our grand prize winner is revealed.

WEEK 1: Francess “Myrph” McMahon

After running her own dog training business for years, Myrph decided in 2016 to start her own non-profit organization.

Stand With Me assists veterans who suffer from PTSD get and train their own service dogs.

Myrph helps them train their own, personal dogs to become their official service dogs.

Watch Myrph walk through training with her demo dog, Isla, in the video below.