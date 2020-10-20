Where to vote early in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) — Early voting begins on Saturday, October 24, and ends Monday, November 1.

Albany County

Albany County Board of Elections (224 South Pearl Street, Albany)

Pine Grove United Methodist Church (1580 Central Avenue, Albany)

Boght Community Fire Department (8 Preston Drive, Cohoes)

Berne Volunteer Fire Company (30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne)

Bethlehem Lutheran Church (85 Elm Avenue, Delmar)

Guilderland Fire Department (2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland)

Rensselaer County

Holy Cross Armenian Church (255 Spring Avenue, Troy)

Schodack Town Hall (265 Schuurman Road, Castleton)

Brunswick Office Bldg (336 Town Office Road, Troy)

Saratoga County

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library (475 Moe Road, Clifton Park)

Gavin Park (10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs)

Saratoga County Board of Elections (50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa)

Schenectady County

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library (99 Clinton Street, Schenectady)

South Schenectady Fire Department (6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam)

Glenville Senior Center (32 Worden Road, Glenville)

Niskayuna Town Hall (1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna)

Fulton County

Fulton County Board of Elections (2714 State Highway 29, Johnstown)

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Old Courthouse (9 Park Street, Fonda)

Schoharie County

Schoharie County Board of Elections (284 Main Street, Schoharie)

Greene County

Greene County Office Building (411 Main Street, Catskill)

Columbia County

Columbia County Board of Elections (401 State Street, Hudson)

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building (1340 U.S. 9, Lake George)

Washington County

The School on Burgoyne (1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward)

For all locations, dates and times are as follows from October 24 through November 1:

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.