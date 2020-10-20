Where to vote early in the Capital Region

by: Giuliana Bruno

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Early voting begins on Saturday, October 24, and ends Monday, November 1.

Albany County

  • Albany County Board of Elections (224 South Pearl Street, Albany)
  • Pine Grove United Methodist Church (1580 Central Avenue, Albany)
  • Boght Community Fire Department (8 Preston Drive, Cohoes)
  • Berne Volunteer Fire Company (30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne)
  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church (85 Elm Avenue, Delmar)
  • Guilderland Fire Department (2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland)

Rensselaer County

  • Holy Cross Armenian Church (255 Spring Avenue, Troy)
  • Schodack Town Hall (265 Schuurman Road, Castleton)
  • Brunswick Office Bldg (336 Town Office Road, Troy)

Saratoga County

  • Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library (475 Moe Road, Clifton Park)
  • Gavin Park (10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs)
  • Saratoga County Board of Elections (50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa)

Schenectady County

  • Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library (99 Clinton Street, Schenectady)
  • South Schenectady Fire Department (6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam)
  • Glenville Senior Center (32 Worden Road, Glenville)
  • Niskayuna Town Hall (1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna)

Fulton County

  • Fulton County Board of Elections (2714 State Highway 29, Johnstown)

Montgomery County

  • Montgomery County Old Courthouse (9 Park Street, Fonda)

Schoharie County

  • Schoharie County Board of Elections (284 Main Street, Schoharie)

Greene County

  • Greene County Office Building (411 Main Street, Catskill)

Columbia County

  • Columbia County Board of Elections (401 State Street, Hudson)

Warren County

  • Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building (1340 U.S. 9, Lake George)

Washington County

  • The School on Burgoyne (1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward)

For all locations, dates and times are as follows from October 24 through November 1:

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

