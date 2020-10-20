Where to vote early in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) — Early voting begins on Saturday, October 24, and ends Monday, November 1.
Albany County
- Albany County Board of Elections (224 South Pearl Street, Albany)
- Pine Grove United Methodist Church (1580 Central Avenue, Albany)
- Boght Community Fire Department (8 Preston Drive, Cohoes)
- Berne Volunteer Fire Company (30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne)
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church (85 Elm Avenue, Delmar)
- Guilderland Fire Department (2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland)
Rensselaer County
- Holy Cross Armenian Church (255 Spring Avenue, Troy)
- Schodack Town Hall (265 Schuurman Road, Castleton)
- Brunswick Office Bldg (336 Town Office Road, Troy)
Saratoga County
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library (475 Moe Road, Clifton Park)
- Gavin Park (10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs)
- Saratoga County Board of Elections (50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa)
Schenectady County
- Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library (99 Clinton Street, Schenectady)
- South Schenectady Fire Department (6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam)
- Glenville Senior Center (32 Worden Road, Glenville)
- Niskayuna Town Hall (1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna)
Fulton County
- Fulton County Board of Elections (2714 State Highway 29, Johnstown)
Montgomery County
- Montgomery County Old Courthouse (9 Park Street, Fonda)
Schoharie County
- Schoharie County Board of Elections (284 Main Street, Schoharie)
Greene County
- Greene County Office Building (411 Main Street, Catskill)
Columbia County
- Columbia County Board of Elections (401 State Street, Hudson)
Warren County
- Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building (1340 U.S. 9, Lake George)
Washington County
- The School on Burgoyne (1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward)
For all locations, dates and times are as follows from October 24 through November 1:
Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.