Watertown Area Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the Watertown region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Jefferson County
Congressional
21st Congressional District
- Tedra Cobb (D)
- Elise Stefanik (R)
State Senate
State Senate District 48
- Patricia Ritchie (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 116
- Alex Hammond (D)
- Mark Walczyk (R)
State Assembly District 117
- Kenneth Blankenbush (R)
State Assembly District 120
- Gail Tosh (D)
- William Barclay (R)
Lewis County
State Senate
State Senate District 47
- Joseph Griffo (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 117
- Kenneth Blankenbush (R)
St. Lawrence County
State Senate
State Senate District 45
- Kimberly Davis (D)
- Dan Stec (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 115
- D. Billy Jones (D)
State Assembly District 118
- Robert Smullen (R)