Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Steuben County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

Below you’ll find information for Steuben County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.

Registering to Vote in Steuben County

A Voter Registration form may be obtained in the following ways: Click here for the Voter Registration Form Letter Size Please ensure that the entire document is present when printing this form. You may need to adjust page scaling settings in your print dialog. Click here to register online through NYS DMV Call our office (607-664-2260) and we’ll send you a registration form in the mail. You may also obtain Registration forms from libraries, Post Offices, and most New York Government agencies.

Fill out a Voter Registration form using only a pen with blue or black ink

or ink Be sure to sign the form.

Mail (DO NOT FAX) the Voter Registration form to:

Steuben County Board of Elections 3 East Pulteney Square Bath, NY 14810

Early voting in Steuben County

Steuben County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday October 26, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday October 27, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday October 28, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thursday October 29, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

For more information on early voting in Steuben County, visit our early voting page.

Steuben County polling sites

Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Steuben County Board of Elections website.

Steuben County Sample Ballot

*Town/Village ballots may vary

President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker

Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen

Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard

State Supreme Court Justice 7th Judicial District – (Vote for Four)

Democratic – Gino Nitti

Democratic – William T. Gargan

Democratic – Julie Cianca

Democratic – Stephen Lindley

Republican – Dan Doyle

Republican – Sam L. Valleriani

Republican – Vince Dinolfo

Republican – Stephen Lindley

Conservative – Dan Doyle

Conservative – Sam L. Valleriani

Conservative – Vince Dinolfo

Conservative – Stephen Lindley

Working Families – Dan Doyle

Working Families – Sam L. Valleriani

Working Families – Julie Cianca

Working Families – Stephen Lindley

Independence – Dan Doyle

Independence – Sam L. Valleriani

Independence – Vince Dinolfo

Independence – Stephen Lindley

Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Tracy Mitrano

Republican – Tom Reed

Conservative – Tom Reed

Working Families – Tracy Mitrano

Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee

Independence – Tom Reed

State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke

Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara

Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara

Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke

Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara

SAM – Leslie Danks Burke

Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)

Republican – Philip Palmesano

Conservative – Philip Palmesano

Independence – Philip Palmesano

Member of Assembly 133rd District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – ChaRon K. Sattler-Leblanc

Republican – Marjorie L. Byrnes

Working Families – ChaRon K. Sattler-Leblanc

Conservative – Marjorie L. Byrnes

Independence – Marjorie L. Byrnes

Member of Assembly 148th District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – W. Ross Scott

Republican – Joseph Giglio

Conservative – Joseph Giglio

Independence – Joseph Giglio

Steuben County Sheriff – (Vote for one)

Republican – James Allard

Conservative – James Allard

Independence – James Allard



ADDISON

Town Councilman – 1 year unexpired term – (Vote for one)

Patriotic Party – John Lyons

CAMPBELL

Town Justice – 4 year term – (Vote for two)

Justice for All – Patricia Horton

Peace for Campbell – Douglas Horton

Have A Voice – Patrick Nichols

CANISTEO

Town Supervisor – 3 year unexpired term

Republican – Jason Woodworth

Town Justice – 4 year term

Republican – William Mlott II

CATON

Town Councilman – 1 year unexpired term

Rural Patriot – Hank Bentley

COHOCTON

Town Justice – 4 year term (Vote for two)

Republican – Robby Anger

Republican – Carl Drum

TOWN OF CORNING

Town Justice – 4 year term

Republican – Glenford Rose, Jr.

Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term

Republican – Lon A. Fiscus

DANSVILLE – PROPOSITIONS (YES OR NO)

Should the term of office of Highway Superintendent of the Town of Dansville be extended from two years to four years? Should the term of office of Town Supervisor of the Town of Dansville be extended from two years to four years? Shall there be approved and adopted in the Town of Dansville, New York, a Local Law granting qualifying United State military veterans with a tax exemption from the Town real property tax of 15 percent with an additional 10 percent if the veterans served in a certain designated areas of the world and if the veteran is disabled as determined by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs an exemption equal to one-half of their percentage of disability?

Fremont

Superintendent of Highways – 1 year unexpiring term

Republican – Jeffrey Moore

Greenwood

Town Justice – 4 year term

Write-In

Howard

Town Clerk – 1 year unexpiring term

Write-In

Pulteney

Town Justice – 4 year term

Democratic – Mary Hope Benedict

Proposition

“Shall the contribution, of the Town of Pulteney, NY, for the operating budget of the Pulteney Free Library be increased by three thousand seven hundred twenty-eight dollars ($3,728) to the total sum of forty-one thousand and ten dollars ($41,010)” annually?”

Thurston

Assessor – 3 year unexpiring term

Write-In

Urbana

Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term

Republican – Mary Farmer

Wayland

Town Justice – 4 year term (Vote for two)

Dumbell – Douglas Fahy

Care to be Fair – Laura Snow

Justice 4 Y’all – Katherine Snow

Wayne

Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term

Republican – John Walton

Woodhull

Town Justice – 4 year term

Republican – Christie Brothers

More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.