PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — In just under two months, the Oak Hill Country Club will be filled with the biggest names in golf and major winners all gunning for the Wannamaker trophy. On Saturday night at Oak Hill, one former champ was in town for a very worthy cause.

2003 Champion Shaun Micheel was back at the site of his conquest for “The Big Night Out Gala”, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester. The sold out event raised money to support their youth mentoring programs.

Micheel was asked to be the guest of honor by Oak Hill head pro, Jason Ballard, and was thrilled to say yes.

“But being a PGA Tour player, you know, kind of charity is it?” said Micheel. “That’s the big arm of the PGA Tour. You know, being a Memphian. I’ve been in Memphis since I was four. I’ve been around St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Le Bonheur. I hosted a Make-A-Wish event, so I’ve always been around charity. I love giving back. I love helping the children out, giving them an opportunity. And, you know, who would want to pass up an opportunity to come to Oak Hill?”