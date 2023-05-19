ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford and Brighton fire departments are on site at the PGA Championship, working with the Monroe County Fire Bureau and sheriff’s office to handle a multitude of calls.

“It’s phenomenal,” Pittsford Fire Chief Kevin Ryan said of the collaboration. “We work with them on other incidents throughout the year, but come PGA time, having the extra personnel and extra set of hands is a great help.”

The Pittsford Fire Department has been helping out with events at Oak Hill since the 1970’s. They say even with all that experience, the planning process takes about a year.