WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Mifflintown woman was charged with the possession and fabrication of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Amy Leister, age 55, was charged with knowingly possessing and making a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card bearing the insignia of the Center for Disease Control.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 6 months in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The press release does not state where Leister attempted to use the vaccine card or how officials discovered she was in possession of the forged card.