A photo of the Exxon gas station where the shooting victim was found. (Photo Credit: First News Now)

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 interchange, near the Liberty Exit.

Police say Alicia-Santiago had managed to drive his vehicle to the nearby Exxon gas station where police were able to locate him.

The circumstances of the shooting are actively being investigated, but police say that it appears to be an isolated incident. It’s known that two vehicles were involved in the incident, a black Ford Explorer driven by the victim, and a red sedan driven by the shooter.

If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151, and reference incident number PA2022-1090493.

Images credited to First News Now