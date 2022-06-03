MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to losing over $130,000 in a sale of timeshare rights.

Just over four hours later, around 6:46 p.m., PSP received another tip about a scam. In this incident, a 79-year-old man reportedly fell victim to a scam that claimed his grandson was in prison in Baltimore. The theft amounted to $4,000 from the man, according to police.

Police are looking for more information on these thefts. Anyone with details should call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.