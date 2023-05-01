“Baby boy and baby girl footprints in pastel blue and pastel pink, isolated on white background.”

2023 is almost halfway over, and if you’re wondering what the new generation of Pennsylvanians may be named, a website called Names.org just released their predictions for the top 10 baby names for 2023, by state.

Based on data from the Social Security Administration, the following names are predicted to be the top names for babies born in Pennsylvania in 2023:

Top 10 boy names:

Noah Liam Oliver Owen Benjamin James Theodore Henry Lucas Jack

Top 10 girl names:

Charlotte Olivia Emma Sophia Ava Amelia Harper Evelyn Isabella Mia

For the past 5 years, the boy names Noah, Liam, and Benjamin have held spots in the top 5 spots, and for the girls, the names Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Sophia and Ava have ranked in the top 5.

And the two names that are most unique to just Pennsylvania are Francis for the boys, and Maryann for the girls.

You can find more data and information, here.