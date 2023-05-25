WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat deli meat shipped to multiple states, including Pennsylvania, is being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Sofina Foods Inc., based in Ontario, Canada, is recalling roughly 15,165 pounds of mortadella deli meat that may contain pistachio (tree nuts) which is not stated on the label, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products were produced on March 27, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 4, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of “IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.

Various weight cases of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170668, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 08 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of “MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA” with EST 224, “BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT” date 2023 AU 08, and lot code BE170668.

The products subject to recall bear Canada establishment number “224” on the case box. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania for use in retail delis and food service locations.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness as of this recall being issued, FSIS said.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in delis and food service locations refrigerators and freezers. Delis and food service locations are urged not to serve these products.

Anyone who may have purchased these products and have an allergy to pistachios, should not eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Sofina Consumer Hotline at 1-855-763-4621 or Sofina@surecallcc.com.