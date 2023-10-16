PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — There are nearly 300 colleges, universities, and technical schools in Pennsylvania, but do you know the top 10?

A new study by WalletHub looked at schools across the country. Pennsylvania ended up with three colleges/universities in the top 20. The site also dug deeper to find the top 10 Pennsylvania schools across the Commonwealth.

While Yale, in Connecticut, ranked number 1, and no Pennsylvania schools made the top 10 in the country, Swarthmore College and Carnegie Mellon University came in at numbers 12 and 13. University of Pennsylvania, in Philadephia, snuck into the top 20 at number 20. All of the top 20 are in the 98 or 99 percentile, according to the study.

The top 10 schools across Pennsylvania are:

Swarthmore College – Swarthmore Carnegie Mellon University – Pittsburgh University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Haverford College – Haverford Lafayette College – Easton Villanova University – Villanova Lehigh University – Bethlehem Gettysburg College – Gettysburg Bucknell University – Lewisburg University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Campus) – Pittsburgh

Wait a second. College? University? What’s the difference here?

According to BestColleges.com:

“Colleges often feature smaller student populations, more intimate campuses, and fewer program offerings than universities. The majority of these schools are private and receive little to no state funding. As a result, many colleges place less emphasis on research efforts and may even have strong religious affiliations.”

On average, WalletHub says tuition and room and board at a four-year college ranges from nearly $28,000 to over $57,000 per year. Of course, this can vary based on the school’s public or private status as well as being in-state.

WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-learning institutes in the U.S. across 30 key measures including acceptance rate, student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.

