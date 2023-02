SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County to 45 mph.

Commercial vehicles are also restricted to right lane travel only.

The DOT says it will continue to treat the Interstate throughout the storm until precipitation stops and the roads are clear.

For more information and updates, you can visit 511PA.com, call 511, or follow @511PANortheast on Twitter.

UPDATE: Winter weather on I-81 southbound between New York State Line and Exit 151A: I-80 EAST – STROUDSBURG. The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph with Commercial Vehicles Right Lane Only. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) February 22, 2023