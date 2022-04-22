WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The scene has been cleared and the roads reopened after a tense lockdown that occurred Friday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

The incident began around 8:40 when police received a call about a possibly armed man seen on the third floor of a building around North River and West Union Street.





Heavily armed police have been in the area of North River and West Union Streets in Wilkes-Barre since around 8:30 a.m.

Heavily armed officers could be seen around the location of the report.

An alert sent to King’s College students stated that the McGowan School of Business was on lockdown and that students in the area should shelter in place.

Police can be seen blocking off North River Street in Wilkes-Barre near the Luzerne County Courthouse as they investigate reports of a man seen with a gun.

Both North River and West Union Streets were shut down while officers investigated. People were seen being evacuated from a building with their hands in the air as police surrounded the area.

Around 12:15, after a thorough investigation by police, no person was found inside the building and the scene was cleared. Police say there is no danger to the public.