ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper was shot after responding to a disturbance call just after 12 a.m. Friday in Beaver County.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect in the shooting is Damian Bradford, who was convicted in 2006 in murder for hire of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda of Hermitage.

In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.

In the store, two troopers responding to a disturbance call found an armed man who shot at them. The troopers were able to take that man into custody.

The injury was reportedly not life-threatening and the trooper is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. The other trooper is being looked at for minor injuries.

PSP spoke at a press conference Friday morning but gave no new information on the case.