Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway.
State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on June 7 at a home on Clark Road.
Police say she is known to frequent Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Erie Station at 814-898-1641.