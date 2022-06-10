Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.



(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway.

State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on June 7 at a home on Clark Road.

Police say she is known to frequent Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie.

Photo: PSP — Vanessa Peterson missing 15-year-old

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Erie Station at 814-898-1641.