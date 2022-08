WESTFIELD BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are investigating multiple sexual assaults against a child.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that around 5:41 p.m. on August 15, 2022, PSP began investigating “multiple incidents” of statutory rape in Westfield Borough.

According to the police report, the incidents involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Police didn’t release any more details on the case but said the investigation is ongoing.