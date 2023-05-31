YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A plane carrying two people crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fairview Township near the Capital City Airport around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 180 when it crashed south of the airport.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management tells abc27 that there are injuries and the extent of those injuries is unknown. PennDOT says the crash also involved a utility truck that was in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says they are gathering information on the crash.

According to 511PA, all entrance and exit ramps at the Harrisburg West Interchange will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Capital City Airport is located five miles from Downtown Harrisburg and the State Capitol Building.