PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1.

Applications are being accepted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In addition, many company-sponsored customer assistance programs are designed to assist customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bills. You can call the customer service number on your bill to ask a representative what kind of assistance you might qualify for.

LIHEAP grants can help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shut off, and assist in restoring a terminated service. LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid.

Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP can apply online for free with the PA Dept. of Human Services by clicking here.

To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide the following:

Proof of income;

Recent heating bill;

Name, birth date and Social Security number for each person in the household.

LIHEAP funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualifying customers. UGI urges customers to submit a LIHEAP application as soon as possible.

For more information about LIHEAP, you can contact your county assistance office, or call the LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095, Monday through Friday.