HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air.

Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph Hogan in his race against Democrat Mark Moffa. The race had been as close as just two votes, but new data was loaded Monday afternoon to show Hogan now leading.

In Montgomery County, the 151st District seat is separated by 14 votes with Republican William Todd Stephens leading Democrat Melissa Cerrato.

With those two races uncalled and the pending special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Tony DeLuca, the Pennsylvania State House sits at 100 Republicans and 100 Democrats.

State Democrats claim they will take control of the House, but Republicans are saying not so fast. Election lawyer Lawrence Otter agrees with Republicans, saying there are still votes to be counted.

“This could be a colossal mess in trying to reorganize,” said Otter. “I can’t tell you how they worked it out, but it’s not going to be a pleasant day in Harrisburg between now and swearing-in day in January.”

In the state Senate where Republicans held their majority, Majority Leader Kim Ward is expected to become the first woman Senate President Pro Temp. It would also mean Ward temporarily serves as lieutenant governor for approximately two weeks between John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the United States Senate and the inauguration of Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis in Harrisburg.

Davis and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in on Jan. 17, 2023. Republican Doug Mastriano officially conceded the governor’s race on Sunday.