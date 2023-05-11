(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Forest County resident was the victim of a crypto ATM scam that lost him tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, a 67-year-old man, of Tionesta, Pa., was reportedly scammed out of $50,000 worth of Bitcoin from a Bitcoin ATM machine.

A scammer reportedly had told the victim to purchase the amount from the crypto ATM machine, then to scan a QR code that was linked to the suspected scammer’s account.

The victim lost the entire $50,000 Bitcoin purchase once the transfer went through. Police continue to investigate the situation.

PSP reminds the public to watch for Phishing scams and always to stop and think before clicking on any links sent by email or text.

Learn more about crypto ATM and Phishing scams and how to report them on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.