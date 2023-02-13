HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition.

In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors.

According to the lawmakers’ memo, current law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone who the seller has reasonable cause to believe is younger than 18 or 21 depending on the type of ammunition.

However, the law does not currently require sellers to verify the buyer’s age.

Members signed on to the memo were Rep.Benjamin V. Sanchez, Rep. Mike Zabel, Rep. Stephen Kinsey, Rep. Maureen E. Madden, Rep. Jeanne McNeill, Rep. Napoleon J. Nelson, Rep. Joe Webster, Rep. Regina G. Young, Rep. Perry S. Warren, Rep. Emily Kinkead, and Rep. Dan Frankel.

“This legislation would reinforce current law to ensure that firearm ammunition is not sold to underage children without infringing on any individual’s Second Amendment rights,” said the memo.