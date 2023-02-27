(Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTOURSVILLE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the upcoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay off the roads.

Weather predictions call for freezing rain, sleet, and snow which could cause icy conditions, especially in north central Pennsylvania.

The DOT says that it is prepared with sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand, but that doesn’t mean that you should travel.

The storm is expected to begin around 6 p.m, last throughout the night, then taper off on Tuesday.

For those who need to travel, you can check road conditions at 511PA.com.

Also use these tips from the DOT: