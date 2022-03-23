MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Montgomery County Catholic school principal has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $25,000 from the school.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley announced the arrest of John C. McGrath, 56, of East Norriton, on multiple felonies related to the theft from Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen.

Upper Dublin Police were contacted on Nov. 4, 2021, by an official with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia regarding an internal investigation that indicated that the Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School Principal John McGrath was allegedly stealing school funds over a period of time.

The ensuing investigation by Upper Dublin Township Police found that McGrath allegedly made unauthorized payments for personal expenses, a vacation, and entertainment expenses using school credit cards totaling $25,436.54.

Police say McGrath used a school-issued credit card, Venmo and Amazon for the fraudulent transactions. McGrath allegedly used the Venmo account tied to the school credit card to make 11 personal transactions that included five rent payments for his personal residence.

The school credit card was used for 76 additional transactions totaling $7,905.29, which were found to be used for restaurants, bars, Door Dash, Uber, hotel stays and purchases on Amazon for clothing and housewares, some of which were gifted to a teacher at the school.

Additionally, charges on the school credit card totaling $3,554.10 were for a non-existent conference in Washington, D.C. for a vacation hotel stay and restaurants for McGrath, his brother and a teacher.

Finally, in mid-2020, McGrath allegedly collected $1,200 via his personal Venmo account from school families in order to purchase “OLM Strong” T-shirts that was never transferred to the school coffers.

McGrath is charged with multiple felonies including Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property and Access Device Fraud, as well as Unsworn Falsification to Authorities.

McGrath was released after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Patricia A. Zaffarano, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., April 1, 2022, before Judge Zaffarano.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tanner C. Beck, Captain of the Economic and Major Crimes Unit.