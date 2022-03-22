(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beginning Wednesday, Penn State University is dropping its indoor mask mandate.

This applies to all campuses in counties designated by the CDC with low or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.

Penn State Behrend and University Park both fall under this guideline as Erie and Centre counties are currently at a low level of community transmission.

University Park made the announcement Tuesday.

Wearing face masks will be optional on the campuses, except for in health care facilities and on public transportation.

The College of Medicine will continue to require masks as well.

The university will also allow employees to request visitors wear masks while in their private offices, and faculty can request students wear masks during class.

Penn State has testing and contract tracing programs in place.