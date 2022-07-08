(WHTM) — This is the time of year for sweet corn, but, many Pennsylvania crops are not ready to go to market.

Farm fresh sweet corn should be available by the Fourth of July throughout the state. But Pennsylvania farmers had to delay planting by two weeks, because of the unusually cold weather back in April.

“Sweet corn is very sensitive (It’s) one of the things you gotta watch out for,” Farmer Gary Long said.

“The corn is shooting tassel, there’s a tassel for it, but it’s not silking yet, So the ears haven’t produced silk yet. So, we have ways to grow here, but it’s growing quickly,” Farmer Karen Wilson said.

Plenty of sweet corn sold now comes from the south. Pennsylvania crops should be ready to hit local markets by the end of July.