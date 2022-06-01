HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its crash and enforcement data from Memorial Day weekend. The data collected comes from a four-day period between May 27 to May 30.

According to the news release, PSP investigated 775 vehicle crashes, resulting in three deaths and 191 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in almost nine percent of the crashes.

Troopers also made 526 arrests for people driving under the influence and issued a total of 27,834 citations over the four-day period.

Below is all of the data that was collected by the PSP, comparing the 2021 and 2022.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0 2021 (4 days) 844 7 8 183 63 0 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616 2021 (4 days) 596 9,624 144 1,025 13,880 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

For more information on the Memorial Day weekend enforcement, which is broken down by troop, click here.