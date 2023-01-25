SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 to 45 mph.

It is also restricting commercial vehicles to right-lane-only travel.

I-81 runs through Susquehanna County which neighbors Broome County to the South.

According to the DOT, the purpose of the restriction is to help ensure that the interstate remains open during the storm.

When weather conditions improves, the DOT will remove travel restrictions. Stay up to date at 511PA.com.