BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by the U.S. Department of Commerce (DEC) Under Secretary Jed Kolko in Centre County on Wednesday, May 18 to highlight the Biden Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All initiative and the state’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.

“Lack of broadband hurts Pennsylvanians far and wide—urban and rural​. Our lack of consistent, affordable broadband keeps children from learning effectively, businesses from growing, limits job opportunities, and reduces medical care options,” Governor Wolf said. “But soon this will all be history—that we can read online—thanks to the Biden Administration’s continued commitment to improved infrastructure for our combined success.”

On Friday, May 13, The DEC announced the launch of Internet For All, which is an initiative to provide affordable reliable high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. It is made up of three programs to build internet infrastructure, teach digital skills and provide the necessary technology to ensure that everyone has access and the skills to participate in society.

Pennsylvania will receive at least $100 million from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program,

“This program and funding are going to change lives,” added Governor Wolf. “We knew we had to be ready for the world of opportunity this would bring to the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Broadband Authority is actively preparing; poised and ready to deploy broadband and connect Pennsylvanians to a secure and successful future.”

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority was signed into law by Governor Wolf back in 2021. They are charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing both state and federal funds for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.