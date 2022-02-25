HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is urging Pennsylvania residents to file their taxes as soon as possible, saying that filing taxes early is one way to protect yourself against identity thieves and tax refund fraud.

“Tax filing season is prime time for criminals to target Pennsylvanians with schemes that are designed to steal their personal information,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We want Pennsylvanians to be aware of these fraudulent tactics so they can take steps to protect themselves. It’s important to know the warning signs so that you won’t become a victim of these scams.”

Tax refund fraud usually starts when cyber criminals steal personally identifiable information from a taxpayer or tax professional. The scams may include threatening phone calls, deceptive letters, and realistic-looking phishing emails and texts,

Phishing schemes are created to make users think they are submitting sensitive information, such as a Social Security number, to a government agency. Once the information has been stolen, criminals have been known to file a fraudulent tax return in the name of the victim. The criminal will then request a tax refund and take steps to divert the refund to their account.

Below are some tips from the Department of Revenue that can help taxpayers to avoid scams.

Approach unusual attachments and links with caution: Links to a website or attachments to an email could contain malware that allows criminals to track the recipient’s keystrokes. That’s one way they can obtain passwords, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or other sensitive information.

Look for imposters: Many times, criminals will pose as a government entity or an official business. If you suspect you are being targeted by a scam artist through the mail, phone, or email, do not provide personal information or money until you are sure you are speaking to a legitimate representative. You should check the source’s official website and use the contact information there to ensure you are speaking to the appropriate authority.

Protect your accounts by using multi-factor authentication (MFA): Some accounts and services offer extra security by requiring two or more credentials to log in to your account. Multi-factor authentication makes it harder for scammers to log in to your accounts if they do get your username and password.

Don’t fall for high-pressured tactics: Criminals responsible for these scams have been known to use high-pressured tactics, including threatening taxpayers with criminal charges if they don’t comply with their requests for their information. Many scams have also involved criminals threatening the taxpayer with an arrest warrant or the “blacklisting” of their Social Security number.

The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their taxes via the myPATH system, which is a free electronic system to file taxes.

For more information about how to protect yourself from tax fraud, click here.