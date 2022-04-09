(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson stopped in Erie on Friday, April 8 to highlight the importance of accessible health care for all.

Dr. Johnson listened to the efforts being made for health equity in Erie.

She focused on the specific efforts made to make health a human right, especially for the immigrant population. This is to ensure they have access to quality health care.

The Physician General shared why the one-on-one conversations are important among health facilities in the community.

“The community health organizers help to form the linkages between public health and community organizations like faith-based groups, schools, and other non-profits working in communities so that they can all be on the same page addressing barriers such as the social determinants of health,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Physician General.

Johnson focused on the health across Pennsylvania, especially Western Pennsylvania.