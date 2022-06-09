LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Taskforce after allegedly driving more than an hour to meet an underage girl for sex and fleeing police.

Police say on June 3, 2022, Michael Bascom traveled from Slatington Borough, Lehigh County to East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County for a scheduled sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl. When law enforcement tried to arrest Bascom they say he hit one of the officer’s cars with his own car, a blue 2021 Mazda 3 with a Pennsylvania plate: HHS0067.

Law enforcement believes that Bascom is still driving the same vehicle, which has front-end damage from the encounter.

On June 9, 2022, around 9:30 a.m., Bascom’s location was believed to be near Frederick, Maryland, headed towards Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to court records, Bascom was charged with multiple felonies including patronizing human trafficking, criminally attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about Bascom or his location is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 717-514-5772, or the United States Marshal Service at 215-284-1430. Anonymous tips can also be made to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, location, or the solving of a crime.