HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued fish consumption advisories for several bodies of water across the Commonwealth.

These advisories are typically issued due to mercury, ciguatoxin, dioxins, dieldrin and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) being present in fish populations.

Mercury causes heavy metal poisoning, ciguatoxin causes vomiting, diarrhea and numbness, dioxins are carcinogens, dieldrin can cause Parkinson’s disease and breast cancer and PCB’s can cause skin conditions and cancer.

In addition to advisories to not eat anything caught in two specific areas, the DEP issued a slew of advisories on severely limiting how much you consume. For example, a section of the Ohio River has an advisory to not eat any channel catfish over 18 inches while another section has an advisory to not eat the carp but both sections show fish you can eat but should limit to at least twice a month.

Anglers are being warned not to eat anything from the Neshaminy Creek Basin due to Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), a man-made fluorosurfactant and global pollutant.



It’s also advised that you don’t eat any fish from the Shenango River in Mercer & Lawrence Counties due to PCB risks.

A slew of other rivers and lakes have been added to a list advising residents to limit how much they consume from that body of water and most range from two meals a month to a suggested limit of six meals per year.

You can view the full list of advisories below. Click “Download this PDF” to save it to your device.

It’s important to note that the DEP also issued a general health advisory for recreationally caught sport fish. They advise eating no more than one meal (one-half pound) per week of sport fish caught in the state’s waterways.

The general advice was issued to protect against eating large amounts of fish that have not been tested or that may contain unidentified contaminants.