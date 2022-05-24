(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 814 area code that covers a good portion of the state from Erie all the way south to the Maryland border now includes the 582 area code.

In May 2020, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced 582 would be assigned to new phone numbers in spring of 2021 or once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

A spokesperson from the PUC has told Action News that the 582 area code now is being issued in some areas. The new 582 area code was officially activated in May 2021, and new phone numbers from the 582 area code have been assigned to telecommunications companies since July 2021.

“While those new numbers may not yet be appearing in every part of the 582/814 area, which covers a large geographic part of Pennsylvania, numbers from the 582 area code are in service,” the spokesperson said.

In April 2021, 10-digit dialing became required for all calls in the area.

The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. The area code includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College, and covers all or parts of 27 counties.

“The overlay supports the ongoing demand for new phone numbers in the region by assigning 582 numbers when all the remaining available 814 numbers have been used – and 814 will continue to operate alongside 582 as we move forward,” the spokesperson noted.

The 582 area code was selected by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), Somos, Inc.