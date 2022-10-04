LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.

Jillian Dunaway has been missing since October 1st at approximately 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a brown or maroon hooded sweat shirt, and black slides.

She is 5’2″ tall, 115 pounds, and has a nose ring in her left nostril.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

Honesdale is roughly 70 miles from Binghamton and 30 miles from Scranton.