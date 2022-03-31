FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is reopened, as the death toll rises after Monday’s chain-reaction crash.

The coroner now confirms six people died in that pileup in Foster Township.

Whiteout conditions swallowed Interstate 81 Monday morning causing the chain-reaction crash. State police say a total of 80 vehicles, 39 commercial and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. More than 24 people were taken to area hospitals, with some being flown by helicopters. The interstate was closed for more than 30 hours.

And harrowing accounts from that crash continue to pour in after what Schuylkill County is declaring a mass casualty incident.

Eyewitness News spoke to a local Statehouse Rep hopeful who found himself in the middle of the pileup.

Trapped under a tractor-trailer, Andre Reames sent out what he thought would be his last message to his kids.

Andre Reames started his day on cloud nine. He just turned in his petitions at the capitol building in Harrisburg and was officially on the ballot for State Representative 189th district.

“I remember standing on the steps and I’m just taking it in. It’s surreal that this is going to happen, we have a great shot, not knowing that 58 minutes from that moment, my life would utterly change,” stated Andre Reames, crash survivor.

He was on the way back to Stroudsburg with a few campaign staffers, when a heavy snow squall seemed to come out of nowhere, blinding them.

“By the time we could see, it was too late,” Reames explained.

Reames says they tried to slow down but the roads were too slick.

“We’re in the squall and before it starts to clear up, we’re literally two seconds about to head into a rubble of 12-15 cars and tractor-trailers that were already there,” said Reames.

Cars kept slamming into them from all angles, then a tractor-trailer came barreling toward them, crushing their car. He was pinned under the trailer and could hear explosions all around him. He grabbed his phone.

“I reached out to my children, I reached out to my mom and just let them know that I loved them and unfortunately this might be my last moment,” Reames said.

Reames had to see his kids again, he managed to break free through a window.

“I remember saying ‘They need me, I have to get out of this car, I can’t die today,’.”

He saw how the trailer obliterated a Uhaul just a couple of feet away and realized how lucky he was.

He started trying to help other victims trapped in the wreckage. Reames describes the scene as a warzone.



The staffers in his car suffered severe injuries but they’re expected to recover.

Miraculously, Reames walked away without a scratch. Late that evening he made it home to his kids.

With his new lease on life, Reames wants to keep serving his community and his family.

That u-haul under the truck likely belongs to the couple we talked to Monday. They were moving from Austin, Texas to Maine with their dogs, they are all okay.