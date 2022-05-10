(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election on May 17.

The Department of State is reminding Pennsylvanians that Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election.

To ensure your ballot is counted:

Enclose the mail ballot in the inner security envelope marked “official election ballot” and seal it, being careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope.

Seal the inner security envelope in the pre-addressed outer envelope.

Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope.

Voters are encouraged to return their voted ballot to their county board of elections as soon as possible:

Mail the ballot . Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17.

. Mailed ballots must be by 8 p.m. May 17, Election Day. Mail ballots received after that time will count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17. Hand-deliver their ballot to their county elections office, officially designated satellite office or drop box site. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17.

Voters can bring their unvoted absentee or mail-in ballot to be voided in order to vote in person on Election Day. Voters that requested a mail-in ballot and did not receive it can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

As always, voters can vote at the polls on Election Day. Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election was May 2. You can check your registration status online.

Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November 8 general election. However, all registered voters are able to vote on any local ballot questions, and all voters in the 5th Senatorial District in Philadelphia will be able to vote in a special election on the same day as the primary.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov, call the Department of State’s toll-free voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772 or follow along on social media with the hashtag #ReadyToVotePA.