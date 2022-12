UPDATE: The incident is cleared, both lanes are now open.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.

The closure begins at mile marker 225 near New Milford.

The estimated time of reopening is 3:30 p.m.

Motorists can check road conditions by visiting 511PA.com.