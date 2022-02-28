(WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol last year.

Edward McAlanis was sentenced on Feb. 15 to two years of probation, including 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution to be paid to the Architect of the Capitol.

The FBI began investigating McAlanis after receiving photos of him inside and outside the Capitol during the attack. Surveillance video and cellphone records later confirmed McAlanis was inside the Capitol Rotunda.

McAlanis was arrested in July 2021 and originally pled not guilty to all charges. He later entered into a plea agreement in November and pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

McAlanis was originally charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading; Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

McAlanis served as chair of the East Cocalico Township Parks and Recreation Board and is one of more than a dozen Midstate residents charged in the January 6 attack.