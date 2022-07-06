(WHTM) — A Lancaster County man charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has died.

Michael Lopatic, 58, died over the weekend at the hospital. No cause of death was released.

Lopatic was charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive entry; and disorderly conduct.

Court documents say he allegedly punched a police officer in the head multiple times outside the Capitol during the riot and ripped the body camera off another officer, later throwing it away.

Court papers also highlighted a social media post Lopatic made on Jan. 1 that said, “Assemble on the capital (sic) January 6th, 2021. United we stand, go forth and we fight.”