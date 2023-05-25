HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people have recently been banned from all Pennsylvania casinos after being accused of leaving children unattended in their vehicles so they could gamble, the PA Gaming Control Board announced.

The Board acted on petitions that were filed by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel during a public meeting regarding violations.

The five that are now banned reportedly left a total of nine children — between the ages of two and 13 — unattended while playing slots and/or in the sportsbook.

A man and woman were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving five children, ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs Casino & Racetrack parking lot for 35 minutes while they gambled on slot machines;

A man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 11-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia for 30 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook;

A man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 10-year-old child unattended in a vehicle that he parked along a construction fence outside the valet area of the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 5 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook; and,

A woman was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages 8 and 9, unattended in a vehicle in the Mohegan Pennsylvania parking lot for 45 minutes while she gambled on slot machines.

The Board also reported that they denied a petition by a woman to be removed from the list citing she left an 8 and 12-year-old in a vehicle in 2017 to gamble.

In addition to banning five people, the Board also levied $100,350 in fines.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino York, a $78,000 fine for failure to meet minimum security staffing requirements; and,

TCS John Huxley America, Inc. and TCS John Huxley Europe, Ltd, a licensed Table Game Manufacturer, a $22,350 fine for failure to file Principal Licensing applications.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a gambling addiction, help is out there. You can visit HelpGuide.org for more, or call 1-800-GAMBLER, free of charge.