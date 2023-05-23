P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced two free fishing days for the summer.

The first Fish-for-Free Day will be on Sunday, May 28, and the second will be on Tuesday, July 4. Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without purchasing a fishing license. Permits will not be required for fishing for trout and salmon during these days. Lake Erie permits will not be necessary either.

All other fishing regulations will still apply during Fish-for-Free Days, including size minimums and harvest limitations. A full list of fishing regulations can be found on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website.

The purpose of Fish-for-Free Days is to allow individuals and families to try out the hobby before committing to purchasing a license.