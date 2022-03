(Stacker) – Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Pennsylvania from IMDb’s most popular list.

Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith poses in the press room with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role for King Richard during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (9/25/1968)

– Known for:

— Producer in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996)

— Robert Neville in “I Am Legend” (2007)

— Jay in “Men in Black” (1997)

FILE – Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraising event will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kevin Hart

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7/6/1979)

– Known for:

— Ben Barber in “Ride Along” (2014)

— Calvin Joyner in “Central Intelligence” (2016)

— Dante Slate, Jr. in “Grudge Match” (2013)

Jason Spisak

– Born: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (8/29/1973)

– Known for:

— Wally West in “Young Justice” (2010-2019)

— Ivan in “Time Lapse” (2014)

— Deputy Taylor Roberts in “Piranha 3D” (2010)

Bradley Cooper arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bradley Cooper

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1/5/1975)

– Known for:

— Jack in “A Star Is Born” (2018)

— Pat in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

— Chris Kyle in “American Sniper” (2014)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27:Michael Keaton attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Michael Keaton

– Born: Coraopolis, Pennsylvania (9/5/1951)

– Known for:

— Riggan in “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (2014)

— Walter ‘Robby’ Robinson in “Spotlight” (2015)

— Ray Kroc in “The Founder” (2016)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Goldblum speaks during the Jeff Goldblum’s World panel at Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vulture)

Jeff Goldblum

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (10/22/1952)

– Known for:

— Malcolm in “Jurassic Park” (1993)

— Seth Brundle in “The Fly” (1986)

— Deputy Kovacs in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

David Dastmalchian

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7/21/1975)

– Known for:

— Joker’s Thug in “The Dark Knight” (2008)

— Piter de Vries in “Dune” (2021)

— Polka-Dot Man in “The Suicide Squad” (2021)

Joe Manganiello

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12/28/1976)

– Known for:

— Deathstroke in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021)

— Alcide Herveaux in “True Blood” (2010-2014)

— Big Dick Richie in “Magic Mike XXL” (2015)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Actor Jonathan Groff attends the world premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2” at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Jonathan Groff

– Born: Lancaster, Pennsylvania (3/26/1985)

– Known for:

— Kristoff in “Frozen” (2013)

— King George in “Hamilton” (2020)

— Holden Ford in “Mindhunter” (2017-2019)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Kevin Bacon attends the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom on February 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East)

Kevin Bacon

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7/8/1958)

– Known for:

— Ren in “Footloose” (1984)

— Walter in “The Woodsman” (2004)

— Sebastian Caine in “Hollow Man” (2000)

Actors Jonathan Taylor Thomas, left, Frances Fisher, center, and Zack Ward, three of the stars of the new film ?Wild America,? pose together at the premiere of the film on Monday, June 30, 1997 in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

– Born: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (9/8/1981)

– Known for:

— Young Simba in “The Lion King” (1994)

— Randy Taylor in “Home Improvement” (1991-1999)

— Tom Sawyer in “Tom and Huck” (1995)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Miles Teller attends the “Too Old To Die Young” photocall during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Miles Teller

– Born: Downingtown, Pennsylvania (2/20/1987)

– Known for:

— Sutter in “The Spectacular Now” (2013)

— Andrew in “Whiplash” (2014)

— Reed Richards in “Fantastic Four” (2015)

Craig Sheffer

– Born: York, Pennsylvania (4/23/1960)

– Known for:

— Norman Maclean in “A River Runs Through It” (1992)

— Hardy Jenns in “Some Kind of Wonderful” (1987)

— Aaron Boone in “Nightbreed” (1990)

Marc Blucas

– Born: Butler, Pennsylvania (1/11/1972)

– Known for:

— Rodney in “Knight and Day” (2010)

— John Hawkes in “Underground” (2016-2017)

— Riley Finn in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1999-2002)

Dane DeHaan

– Born: Allentown, Pennsylvania (2/6/1986)

– Known for:

— Andrew Detmer in “Chronicle” (2012)

— Lucien Carr in “Kill Your Darlings” (2013)

— Green Goblin in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

US actor Richard Gere speaks during a memorial event for Tibetan activist Lodi Gyari at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 12, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Gere

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (8/31/1949)

– Known for:

— Billy Flynn in “Chicago” (2002)

— Edward Lewis in “Pretty Woman” (1990)

— Declan Mulqueen in “The Jackal” (1997)

Matthew Lawrence

– Born: Abington, Pennsylvania (2/11/1980)

– Known for:

— Chris Hillard in “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993)

— Billy in “The Hot Chick” (2002)

— Matt Roman in “Brotherly Love” (1995-1997)

Taylor Kinney

– Born: Lancaster, Pennsylvania (7/15/1981)

– Known for:

— Phil in “The Other Woman” (2014)

— Aiden in “The Forest” (2016)

— Jared – DEVGRU in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)

Mark Margolis

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11/26/1939)

– Known for:

— Sol Robeson in “Pi” (1998)

— Shickadance in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994)

— Mr. Rabinowitz in “Requiem for a Dream” (2000)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Seth Green attends the “Robot Chicken” season 10 premiere presented by Adult Swim at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim)

Seth Green

– Born: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania (2/8/1974)

– Known for:

— Chris Griffin in Family Guy (1999-current)

— Robot Chicken (2005-current)

— Monty Monogram in Phineas and Ferb (2012-14)

Charles Bronson

– Born: Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania (11/3/1921)

– Died: 8/30/2003

– Known for:

— Harmonica in “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968)

— Paul Kersey in “Death Wish” (1974)

— Danny ‘Tunnel King’ in “The Great Escape” (1963)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Zachary Quinto attends the NOS4A2 Panel during Comic Con 2019 on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Zachary Quinto

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (6/2/1977)

– Known for:

— Spock in “Star Trek” (2009)

— Peter Sullivan in “Margin Call” (2011)

— Commander Spock in “Star Trek Beyond” (2016)

Mike Vogel

– Born: Abington, Pennsylvania (7/17/1979)

– Known for:

— Johnny Foote in “The Help” (2011)

— Jason Hawkins in “Cloverfield” (2008)

— Jack in “She’s Out of My League” (2010)

Kyle Gallner

– Born: West Chester, Pennsylvania (10/22/1986)

– Known for:

— Goat-Winston in “American Sniper” (2014)

— Andy Fitzgerald in “The Finest Hours” (2016)

— Kurt Fletcher in “Dear White People” (2014)

Entertainers Gene Kelly (1912 – 1996) and Tommy Steele reharsing for a TV show, 2nd October 1965. (Photo by Harry Benson/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Gene Kelly

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (8/23/1912)

– Died: 2/2/1996

– Known for:

— Don Lockwood in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

— Jerry Mulligan in “An American in Paris” (1951)

— E. K. Hornbeck in “Inherit the Wind” (1960)

Scott Glenn

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (1/26/1939)

– Known for:

— Bart Mancuso in “The Hunt for Red October” (1990)

— John Adcox in “Backdraft” (1991)

— Jack Crawford in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JANUARY 18: Actor Peter Boyle speaks during the CBS 2005 Television Critics Winter Press Tour at the Hilton Universal Hotel on January 18, 2005 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Peter Boyle

– Born: Norristown, Pennsylvania (10/18/1935)

– Died: 12/12/2006

– Known for:

— Frank Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005)

— Lou Donnelly in “Red Heat” (1988)

— The Monster in “Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Michael Rady

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (8/20/1981)

– Known for:

— Kostas in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005)

— Kostos in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” (2008)

— Nick Zingaro in “The Guardian” (2006)

F. Murray Abraham

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (10/24/1939)

– Known for:

— Mr. Moustafa in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)

— Antonio Salieri in “Amadeus” (1984)

— Leader in “Mighty Aphrodite” (1995)

Scott Patterson

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (9/11/1958)

– Known for:

— Agent Strahm in “Saw V” (2008)

— Agent Peter Strahm in “Saw IV” (2007)

— Luke Danes in “Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 24: Actor Patrick Fabian and actress Ashley Bell arrives at the screening of Lionsgate’s “The Last Exorcism”at the Arclight theatres on August 24, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Patrick Fabian

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12/7/1964)

– Known for:

— Cotton Marcus in “The Last Exorcism” (2010)

— Howard Hamlin in “Better Call Saul” (2015-2022)

— Donald in “Must Love Dogs” (2005)

Jaeden Martell

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1/4/2003)

– Known for:

— Oliver in “St. Vincent” (2014)

— Bill Denbrough in “It” (2017)

— Jacob Thrombey in “Knives Out” (2019)

Dan Cortese

– Born: Sewickley, Pennsylvania (9/14/1967)

– Known for:

— Taco Bell Entertainer in “Demolition Man” (1993)

— Vic Meladeo in “What I Like About You” (2003-2006)

— Perry Rollins in “Veronica’s Closet” (1997-2000)

Matthew Fox

– Born: Abington, Pennsylvania (7/14/1966)

– Known for:

— Brooder in “Bone Tomahawk” (2015)

— Dr. Jack Shephard in “Lost” (2004-2010)

— Racer X in “Speed Racer” (2008)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 07: Actor Eric Mabius speaks during the “Outcasts” panel during the BBC America portion of the 2010 Summer TCA press tour held at the Beverly Hilton on August 7, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Eric Mabius

– Born: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (4/22/1971)

– Known for:

— Matt in “Resident Evil” (2002)

— Steve Rodgers in “Welcome to the Dollhouse” (1995)

— Greg McConnell in “Cruel Intentions” (1999)

Joey Lawrence

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (4/20/1976)

– Known for:

— Joey Russo in “Blossom” (1990-1995)

— Oliver in “Oliver & Company” (1988)

— Joe Roman in “Brotherly Love” (1995-1997)

Ed Wynn

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11/9/1886)

– Died: 6/19/1966

– Known for:

— Mad Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” (1951)

— Uncle Albert in “Mary Poppins” (1964)

— Toymaker in “Babes in Toyland” (1961)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Actor Bruce Davison speaks on stage atthe 18th Annual Art Directors Guild Exellence In Production Design Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 8, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bruce Davison

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (6/28/1946)

– Known for:

— Howard Finnigan in “Short Cuts” (1993)

— Reverend Parris in “The Crucible” (1996)

— Senator Kelly in “X-Men” (2000)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 01: Actors Jennifer Finnigan (L) and Josh Cooke attend the Disney ABC Television Group’s Summer TCA party at the Beverly Hilton on August 1, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Josh Cooke

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11/22/1979)

– Known for:

— Louis Greene in “Dexter” (2011-2012)

— Nate Solomon in “Committed” (2005)

— Alan (Bench Press Guy) in “I Love You, Man” (2009)

HOLLYWOOD – MAY 02: Actor Tom Wilson performs onstage during the WeSPARKLE Variety Hour (and a Half) to benefit weSPARK Cancer Support Center held at The Henry Fonda Music Box Theatre on May 2, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thomas F. Wilson

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (4/15/1959)

– Known for:

— Buford ‘Mad Dog’ Tannen in “Back to the Future Part III” (1990)

— Biff Tannen in “Back to the Future” (1985)

— Biff Tannen in “Back to the Future Part II” (1989)

HOLLYWOOD – NOVEMBER 06: Actor Charlie McDermott arrives at the screening of “Disappearances” during AFI FEST 2006 presented by Audi held at The LOFT at Arclight Cinemas on November 6, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charlie McDermott

– Born: West Chester, Pennsylvania (4/6/1990)

– Known for:

— T.J. in “Frozen River” (2008)

— Ty in “Unbelievable” (2019)

— Stewart in “Instant Family” (2018)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 03: Actor Jonathan Frakes speaks during the Star Trek: Mission New York event at Javits Center on September 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jonathan Frakes

– Born: Bellefonte, Pennsylvania (8/19/1952)

– Known for:

— Riker in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Riker in “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

— Riker in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

FILE – Actor Billy Porter attends the third and finale season premiere of the FX series “Pose” in New York on April 29, 2021. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Billy Porter

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (9/21/1969)

– Known for:

— Pray Tell in “Pose” (2018-2021)

— Fabulous Godmother in “Cinderella” (2021)

— Taylor in “The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy” (2000)