(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has fallen behind in the national snowfall contest as we haven’t had any major winter storms since the beginning of February.

Besides the winter storm the first week of February, a few inches of snow, some rain and ice haven’t done much to bring up our snowfall total.

Erie is now in 7th place nationally in the Golden Snow Globe Contest, behind Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY; Anchorage, AK; Grand Rapids, MI; Boulder, CO; and Syracuse, NY.

The Golden Snow Globe Contest measures the top 25 snowiest cities in the U.S. with over 100,000 people.

During the 2021/2022 winter season, Erie has seen 55 inches of snow so far. Compare that to the normal average to date of around 90 inches — according to the National Weather Service — and we are currently behind.

The last winter storm in the beginning of February brought Erie to the position of 4th snowiest city in the U.S., trailing just behind Buffalo, Anchorage & Rochester.

However, winter isn’t over just yet. We will see where we end in terms of snowfall once the weather finally breaks.