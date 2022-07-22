FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the cause of a crash on I-81 where dozens were injured when a charter bus veered off the highway and crashed into the woods in Schuylkill County.

In September 2021, more than 30 people were taken to the hospital after a bus crashed into the trees below exit 112 to Hegins off I-81 south, according to Pennsylvania State Police.





The bus was carrying youth members and volunteers of the LCBC Church (Lives Changed by Christ) in Lancaster County.

State police say the bus, operated by Adam Wright, 37, of Lancaster, traveled off the right-side shoulder into the gore area of exit 112, struck the exit sign, continued on the grass struck a metal guide rail, and took airborne into trees.





According to the release, once impacting with the trees, Wright was ejected from the bus sustaining a serious injury in the crash. The other occupants sustained serious bodily injuries and were transported to hospitals via personal cars, ambulances, and helicopters.

State police determined that Wright appeared to have a medical emergency while driving the bus through video of him losing consciousness as the bus was traveling off the roadway.

Based on the video state police say Wright will not be facing charges for the crash.