Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, has officially announced her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Beyoncé has announced her highly anticipated 2023 Renaissance World Tour, with two stops in Pennsylvania.

Ticket information is not currently available at this time, but more tour information can be found on Beyoncé’s official website.

Queen B will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 12 and at the Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) on August 3.