PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Spring and summer mean many people spend their days outdoors. Mini golf is an activity anyone can enjoy, regardless of skill level.

Here is a list of some of the best mini golf courses in Pennsylvania, according to visitpa.com and Google.

Water Golf on City Island, Harrisburg

This mini golf course is located on City Island, across the river from Downton Harrisburg. This 18-hole mini golf course features waterfalls, a 60-foot walking bridge, and traditional water hazards.

Mini Golf at Knoebels, Elysburg

This 18-hole custom-designed mini golf course has been entertaining visitors for over 50 years. The course is tucked away under many trees and features fun traditional obstacles. Guests can also enjoy the rides and award-winning food before or after they put their putting skills to the test.

Philly Mini Golf, Philadelphia

Located in Franklin Square, several of the holes on the course are designed to look like many of the city’s notable and very historic locations, including LOVE Park and the Liberty Bell. These icons throughout the course can make for some fun photo opportunities.

Village Greens Miniature Golf Course, Strasburg

This course provides the natural beauty of lush gardens while you play one of two courses set on 13 acres of the Lancaster County countryside. The orange course is the most traditional of the two and features a covered bridge, while the gold course includes natural obstacles. The golf course has been voted the number one golf course in Lancaster County by readers of Lancaster County Magazine.

Two T’s Golf, Easton

This location has both an indoor and an outdoor course, which means you can play rain or shine. The indoor course takes players through the ages of Earth and even glows in the dark. the 18th hole of the outdoor course features a “Putt for a free game” lighthouse

Putt U, Center Valley

Voted one of the best mini golf courses in the Lehigh Valley, the location offers two 18 hole mini golf courses. One course has challenging obstacles such as streaming water, sand traps, water hazards, and stone trips. The other course has a more unique layout.

The course even has a mascot named “Puttz,” which you can snap a photo with.

Adventure Sports Mini Golf, Hershey

This mini golf course has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google and is only four miles south of Hershey. The course features waterfalls, ponds, flowers, and trees. The complex also features laser tag, bumper boats, go-karts, and a driving range.