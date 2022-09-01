READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a 13-year-old girl who had last been seen in Reading City, Berks County on Aug. 31. As of 6:48 p.m., the girl had been found.

Police say the girl was abducted by an unknown man who put her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration.

She was spotted walking down the street in New York City Wednesday evening with no shoes on, and police arrested the 47-year-old man who was with her.

It is unclear for now what charges the man is facing. Investigators say there is some connection between the two.