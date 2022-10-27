HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe.

Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who were seen at 5 a.m. on Oct. 27 and were forced into a vehicle in the 2000 block of Holly, Harrisburg City.

The vehicle was being driven by a 39-year-old man, according to police.

In an update about half an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, police said the children had been located safe.